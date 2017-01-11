Tortoise blamed for Texas house fire

San Antonio, TX (CNN) - Fire heavily damaged a home in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, and you won't believe who's to blame.

Firefighters said a tortoise knocked over a heat lamp inside of its cage. That started a fire that quickly spread to a neighbor's home.

Officials said the blaze caused significant damage to the neighbor's home, as well as some damage to the pet owner's house. The damage was estimated at $150,000.

No one was hurt, including the tortoise.