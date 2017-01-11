Tortoise blamed for Texas house fire

Firefighters said a tortoise knocked over a heat lamp inside of its cage. That started a fire that quickly spread to a neighbor's home.
Officials said the blaze caused significant damage to the neighbor's home, as well as some damage to the pet owner's house. The damage was estimated at $150,000.
No one was hurt, including the tortoise.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.