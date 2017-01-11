Eau Claire Fire Department asks you to shovel around fire hydrants

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Clearing driveways is always a top priority after each snow fall, but taking just a few more minutes of time can help save your life.



The Eau Claire Fire Department is asking you to shovel out a six foot diameter area around your fire hydrant, so they can quickly get to it if there is a fire.



Although there is not a city ordinance requiring you to do so, the department recommends it, saying every year they have to dig around hydrants and make a path to the street at the scene of a fire.



Captain Tony Biasi said it can take crews several minutes to dig out a hydrant when they arrive, which can mean the difference between life and death.



"If there is a fire at your home, you are going to want the fire department there as quickly as possible," Biasi said. "You are going to want them to effectively put water on the fire to save your home, to save anybody that may be trapped in the home. It is very important to have your fire hydrants accessible."



The fire department said there are 3,600 hydrants in the city of Eau Claire, and many of them will need to be uncovered after the large storm we just had.