DNR presents CWD Response Plan, listens to public feedback

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's an issue a lot of people only think about during hunting season, but chronic wasting disease remains a problem year round, and the DNR is looking for your help to combat the issue.



In the coming month, DNR leaders will hold a meeting in every county to discuss action plans to combat CWD, and it gets started Wednesday in Eau Claire County.



During each session, an advisory council, made up of members from state agencies and wildlife experts, speak to and take questions from the public on several topics including preventing, monitoring and understanding the disease.



The meeting is to review the first part of a 15-year plan put in place 5 years ago to end the spread of the disease in Wisconsin.



"It's a highly contagious disease that affects an animal really important to the state of Wisconsin, and it is a difficult disease to manage," said Bill Hogseth, wildlife biologist. "So, we want input from as many groups as possible to help us guide us in managing this disease in the state."

For a full list of DNR meetings, including CWD discussions, click here.