College Sports - Wednesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   62
UW-LA CROSSE   58
UWEC: George Diekelman 24 points, Jack Martinek 16
Blugolds: 2-1 (12-2), Eagles: 1-2 (9-5)

UW-STOUT   68
UW-STEVENS POINT   71
UWST: John Keefe 18 points, Isaac Elliott 15
Blue Devils: 2-1 (11-2), Pointers: 2-1 (8-5)

UW-RIVER FALLS   90
UW-WHITEWATER   74
UWRF: Alex Herink 15 points, Clay Seifert 13
Falcons: 3-0 (13-1), Warhawks: 0-3 (11-3)

UW-OSHKOSH   71
UW-PLATTEVILLE   60
Titans: 2-1 (9-5), Pioneers: 0-3 (7-7)
Big Ten

(24) MINNESOTA   47
MICHIGAN STATE   65
Gophers: 3-2 (15-3), Spartans: 4-1 (12-6)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-LA CROSSE   64
UW-EAU CLAIRE   55
UWEC: Maddie Dunathan & Alleah Voigt 12 points each
Eagles: 1-2 (7-7), Blugolds: 1-2 (7-7)

UW-STEVENS POINT   80
UW-STOUT   57
UWST: Jenna Goldsmith 13 points, Kyncaide Diedrich 10
Pointers 2-1 (10-4), Blue Devils: 1-2 (5-9)

UW-WHITEWATER   65
UW-RIVER FALLS   54
Warhawks: 3-0 (13-1), Falcons: 0-3 (5-9)

UW-PLATTEVILLE   51
UW-OSHKOSH   70
Pioneers: 1-2 (5-9), Titans: 3-0 (13-1)

