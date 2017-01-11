College Sports - Wednesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 62
UW-LA CROSSE 58
UWEC: George Diekelman 24 points, Jack Martinek 16
Blugolds: 2-1 (12-2), Eagles: 1-2 (9-5)
UW-STOUT 68
UW-STEVENS POINT 71
UWST: John Keefe 18 points, Isaac Elliott 15
Blue Devils: 2-1 (11-2), Pointers: 2-1 (8-5)
UW-RIVER FALLS 90
UW-WHITEWATER 74
UWRF: Alex Herink 15 points, Clay Seifert 13
Falcons: 3-0 (13-1), Warhawks: 0-3 (11-3)
UW-OSHKOSH 71
UW-PLATTEVILLE 60
Titans: 2-1 (9-5), Pioneers: 0-3 (7-7)
Big Ten
(24) MINNESOTA 47
MICHIGAN STATE 65
Gophers: 3-2 (15-3), Spartans: 4-1 (12-6)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-LA CROSSE 64
UW-EAU CLAIRE 55
UWEC: Maddie Dunathan & Alleah Voigt 12 points each
Eagles: 1-2 (7-7), Blugolds: 1-2 (7-7)
UW-STEVENS POINT 80
UW-STOUT 57
UWST: Jenna Goldsmith 13 points, Kyncaide Diedrich 10
Pointers 2-1 (10-4), Blue Devils: 1-2 (5-9)
UW-WHITEWATER 65
UW-RIVER FALLS 54
Warhawks: 3-0 (13-1), Falcons: 0-3 (5-9)
UW-PLATTEVILLE 51
UW-OSHKOSH 70
Pioneers: 1-2 (5-9), Titans: 3-0 (13-1)