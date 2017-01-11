Eau Claire police issue 104 tickets for violating alternate-side parking

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Tuesday's snow means plows are out in full force on city streets, but they need your help to get the snow cleared effectively.



That's why alternate side parking rules are in effect, but according to Eau Claire police not everyone is following the rules.



They told News 18 that 104 tickets were issued Wednesday, which they say is lower than past storms possibly because CVTC and UWEC students are off for winter break.



Police said there were 748 tickets issued during December's back-to-back storms.



The parking rules are in effect until Saturday at 5 p.m.