7th grader wins DeLong Middle School Geography Bee

Eau Claire (WQOW) -

DeLong middle school hosted its 3rd annual geography bee earlier today.

Contestants from all grades faced off answering a variety of questions which got harder as the geo bee went on.There was a great crowd buzzing with excitement and cheering on the contestants. Teachers say this event is a fun way for students to study geography and learn about the world.

"One of the things that we wanted to accomplish as a social studies staff is to make sure that we've provided a little bit more enthusiasm for the contest and by making it a school wide contest as we have." says Mr. Van Vleet, a 6th grade teacher at DeLong middle school.

Emma Johnson, a 7th grader who won the geo bee,was surprised that she's won.   "I mean I feel pretty good about it, I thought Connor was going to win, but I get to move on apparently, so I feel pretty good about it." 

Emma will compete in the state wide geography bee in late March.

