Meth study shows troubling trend in Wisconsin

(WQOW) -- A new report shows troubling new statistics on methamphetamine use in Wisconsin. A study conducted by the FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice shows meth use went up 300-percent in the state between 2011 and 2015.



The study shows that meth use is highest in the northwest portion of the state. The results are based on drug-related arrests, charges, and seizure statistics from local law enforcement agencies.



The study concludes that high availability has led to low costs for the drug, which is shipped into the state fro Minnesota and California.

