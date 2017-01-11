Eau Claire church demolished following fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire church that was struck by lightning last year was torn down on Wednesday.



Plymouth Congregational United Church was struck by lightning in early September. That fire destroyed a majority of the church and what remained was demolished on Wednesday.



But the church's pastor says a few items were able to be saved.



"We got the communion table out. Stematic was able to fix that get it cleaned up because there was a lot of smoke damage soot and stuff like that on it," says Pastor David Huber. "I think the demolition is sort of a symbolic step forward in a sense. Even though it's destruction it's still kind of like, okay once the building is done then we really are free to start designing a new building, get the new one built up and move forward."



Pastor Huber expects plans to be drawn up in the coming months and thinks it will be a year before a new church is built.