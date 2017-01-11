Menomonie man suffers critical injuries in Pierce Co. crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Menomonie man suffers critical injuries in Pierce Co. crash

Pierce County (WQOW) -- A Menomonie man is fighting for his life after a crash in Pierce County Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened at 12:43 p.m. on Highway 63. According to troopers, a Chevy Impala driven by a 74-year-old Menomonie man lost control and struck a pick-up truck pulling a trailer. 

The driver of the Impala was airlifted from the scene and is said to have suffered life threatening injuries. The passenger in the Impala was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Those in the truck did not require medical attention.

Officials are not releasing the names of those involved in the crash at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

