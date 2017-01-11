Rep. Duffy bill would take wolves off endangered list

(WQOW) -- Representative Sean Duffy (R-WI) has introduced legislation to take gray wolves off of the endangered species list.

Supporters of the measure have said the population has grown and now they are becoming a threat to farmers.

“This is really about the farmers, the power to protect their livestock from the gray wolf,” Rep. Sean Duffy said. “I feel pretty good that we're going to be able to get this through Congress and signed into law.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) has also been vocal in her support of getting gray wolves off the list.