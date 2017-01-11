Eau Claire Tactical Team trains in Plaza Hotel

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire's Plaza Hotel is no longer booking any more guests, but that doesn't mean people haven't been knocking on, or down, the doors. On Wednesday Eau Claire officers used the vacant hotel for some important training.

Marshfield Clinic, which owns the former hotel, invited the Eau Claire Tactical Team inside to use what's left of the inside of the building. The training was designed specifically for the breach team.

"They're tasked with being able to get in to spaces that they're not able to get in to," said Officer Kyle Roder. "How to get through obstacles, how to get through doors, how to get through walls, how to get through places that they need to get through when those situations present themselves."

The police department said the 25 members of the Tactical Response Team go through monthly training, but an opportunity like this, breaking through doors and windows designed for a hotel, is rare. It has only happened one other time in the last few years.

"We never know where we're going to have to respond to, whether that's a house or a business or a hotel. This gives us more of a real world approach, even though it's being torn apart," Roder said.

The department said they experience different types of doors, windows and hallways, and training in this environment allows the officers to be better prepared for any possible situation.

"When we call our tactical response team it's high risk calls, high level calls, it's warrants with people that are known to have weapons. We hope for the best but train for the worst," Roder said.

Marshfield Clinic has also invited Eau Claire Fire and Rescue to utilize the space for training. On Thursday crews will be going over search techniques and how to best find people trapped in fires.