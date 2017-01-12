Rep. Duffy to co-chair congressional dairy caucus

Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy has been named a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Dairy Farmers Caucus. The group is comprised of members of congress who represent districts where dairy farming is a primary industry. Duffy, a Republican, represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, which stretches from Clark and Marathon counties in the south, up to Lake Superior in the north.

“My new role on the Dairy Farmers Caucus will allow me to be even more involved in the policy affecting one of the biggest industries in our state," Duffy said in a press release. "I’m proud to be supported by state and national dairy groups on my new position, and I look forward to working with them and my colleagues in Congress for the benefit of all Wisconsin farmers.”

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte says Duffy's selection is "a great win for Wisconsin's dairy farmers".