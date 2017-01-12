Wisconsin candidate calls for new statewide school board

A candidate for Wisconsin state schools superintendent wants to create a new statewide school board.

John Humphries on Thursday called for creation of an "Education Accountability Board." Wisconsin currently does not have such a board. The state superintendent runs the Wisconsin Department of Public Education without oversight of a board.

Humphries is challenging incumbent state superintendent Tony Evers and former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz. Racine high school teacher Rick Melcher says he is running as a write-in candidate.

Humphries says if elected, he would call on the Legislature to change the state constitution to create the board. Any such amendment would also have to be approved in a statewide vote. He says the board would approve rules and provide oversight to the DPI.

Evers' campaign manager, Amanda Brink, issued a statement rejecting Humphries' idea. "We do not need more bureaucracy or more centralized control," she said. "Our founders debated this at length when writing our constitution, and they wisely created an independent State Superintendent for a reason."

The candidates face off in a statewide primary election February 21. The general election is April 4th.