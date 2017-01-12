Wisconsin lawmaker warns against cutting off health coverage

The chairman of the Wisconsin Assembly's Health Committee says ensuring that the nearly quarter of a million Wisconsin residents who have purchased health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare" don't lose coverage is a priority as the law is replaced.

State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) made the comment Thursday during a panel discussion among state health care leaders about the future of the federal law.

Wisconsin health care leaders and those who buy insurance under the current law are bracing for an unclear future. President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress say they plan to act quickly to replace President Barack Obama's health care law.

There are 234,000 people signed up for insurance coverage this year through the federal marketplace in Wisconsin.

Thursday's panel was sponsored by Wisconsin Health News.

