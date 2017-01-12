UW-Eau Claire donates beds to Sojourner House

Eau Claire (WQOW) - More people will have a place to sleep at the Sojourner House thanks to UW-Eau Claire.



On Thursday, members of the UWEC Housing and Residence Life Office delivered five bunk-beds to the shelter in downtown Eau Claire. The university is replacing nearly 500 beds in the dorms and didn't want the old ones to go to waste.



UW-Eau Claire residence staff called Sojourner House to see if they needed any, and Sojourner House's director, Dan Robinson, said, "Of course!"



Robinson said told News 18 the current bunk-beds were also donated by the university in 2011 and, before that, many people were forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor. "Regardless of what you sleep on the floor with, no one likes to sleep on the floor," Robinson said.



Kate Hartsel, the Sustainability Coordinator at UW-Eau Claire, said the university has donated beds and other old furniture to a number of non-profits around Western Wisconsin. She said there are plenty more beds they're looking to get rid of and wants to donate as many as possible. "It's very important to me that we work at re-purposing things rather than throwing things into the landfill," Hartsel said.



If you know of a non-profit in the area that could use some bunk-beds, follow the link for Hartsel's contact information.