Eau Claire Co. judge rules man not competent for trial

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) - A man accused of killing his sister in rural Eau Claire County in 2016 was ruled not competent to stand trial.



Authorities said James Bonczkowski strangled and stabbed his sister, Alexandra Marifke, at her rural Augusta home in early October. When officials found Marifke's body, they said she had a kitting needle sticking out of her chest.



Bonczkowski appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where a judge found his declining health made it difficult for him to comprehend what was happening.



"A long-standing diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease with a recent vascular event, or multiple events, strokes, brain bleeds that have exacerbated Mr. Bonczkowski's pre-existing long-standing Alzheimer's disease," Eau Claire County Circuit Court Judge William Gabler told the courtroom.



Judge Gabler also signed off on an order on Thursday that would transfer Bonczkowski to the Mendota Mental Health Facility in Madison and detain him there, after a final hearing at a later date.