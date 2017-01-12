(18) Wisconsin 89, Ohio State 66

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to blitz Ohio State 89-66 on Thursday night.
Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 39 percent from the field on Sunday, including just 2 of 14 from 3-point range, as Purdue snapped the Badgers' nine-game winning streak.
Wisconsin had no such troubles with the Buckeyes (10-7, 0-4). The Badgers shot 49 percent from the field, including a season-best 55 percent from the 3-point line.
Nigel Hayes added 15 points, while Vitto Brown scored 12.
Ohio State, playing its third straight game without Keita Bates-Diop, who's out for the season with a stress fracture in his leg, allowed Wisconsin to turn 21 offensive rebounds into 28 second-chance points.
JaQuan Lyle led the Buckeyes with 13 points.
