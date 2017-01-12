Eau Claire Fire holds search and rescue training in Plaza Hotel

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The city of Eau Claire is gearing up to say goodbye to one of its iconic buildings, the Plaza Hotel. Before it comes crashing down, however, the empty rooms and hallways are proving useful for the Eau Claire Fire Department.

On Thursday the fire department held the second day of the search and rescue training. All ninety members of the Eau Claire Fire Department are running through a mock fire incident over a three day span.

"We have a fire on the sixth floor with some known trapped victims. Our firefighters are working on their search techniques so they can locate and find the victims very quickly," said Division Chief Brian Toonen.

While they search through smoke and break through walls, firefighters are able to experience new and real environments to hone their skills for a safe and effective rescue mission, that could be needed at any time.

"It just adds another element of reality for us when we're training. To get our guys and gals through real life scenarios, it's as close to real as we can make it for training purposes," Toonen said.

Crews also practiced breaking down doors in the training, and said, doors should be kept closed as much as possible within homes. If a fire starts, crews said that barrier can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

Marshfield Clinic said demolition of the Plaza Hotel is expected to start next week. The clinic plans to build a hospital and cancer care center in its place.