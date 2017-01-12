Trump, Clinton campaigns owe the city of Eau Claire money

The city of Eau Claire is telling Donald Trump to pay up.

Eau Claire police say an April visit by the then presidential candidate racked up a tab of more than $47,000. Much of that cost centered around law enforcement presence near Memorial High School where Trump held a rally. Despite a letter requesting payment in late September, Eau Claire police say that bill has not been paid.

City Manager Dale Peters says the city also has an invoice for Hillary Clinton's campaign. He says she owes Eau Claire just under $7,000 dollars for law enforcement presence provided during her campaign visit to the city the same weekend in April.