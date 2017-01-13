Meth abuse in Wisconsin tripled over past 5 years

La Crosse (WXOW) - A new study from the FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice shows meth use has tripled over the past five years.

Even if the epidemic has not touched your family directly, you may still feel the impact through a rising crime rate and the implications of a generation of children raised in the home of a meth addict.

That year and a half long study concludes that reported meth-related cases have increased 349%. Agencies in the Coulee Region are confirming that those numbers reflect a local rise in meth abuse as well.

"Just in La Crosse County for example, methamphetamine [abuse] remains very high," said Tom Johnson, Investigative Coordinator for the West Central MEG Unit. "Heroin [is] a little bit less than that, but the meth numbers of charges and arrests are extremely high for the entire area."

The FBI study claims the majority of meth coming into Wisconsin is being produced in Mexico and brought into Wisconsin mainly by vehicle through Minnesota.

"It's difficult to stop just because it can be trafficked and hidden in so many different spots," said John Kumm, Intelligence Analyst for the FBI. "I mean, when you think about a place that you may be able to hide like a small pound of a substance, there's any number of small spots on a vehicle."

The study says the high availability from these suppliers is causing the price of the drug to go down and increasing its popularity among users. According to La Crosse Police, that's also increasing its popularity among dealers.

"We have seen an uptick in the methamphetamine use, and it's apparent in the number of cases that are coming through," said Captain Jason Melby. "With the level of organization that we've seen in the area, you're seeing weapons and significant drug dealings going on. That causes problems for us and the general public."

The rising number of addictions in the community has ties to a higher crime rate. The drug may be cheaper, but it's technically not "cheap". Police said only one gram of meth can have a street value of $100. If and when addicts run out of money, many turn to theft to make up that loss.

"It is apparent when we arrest some of these people for burglaries and thefts and everything like that, that they are drug addicts and they're doing this to help supplement or pay for their addiction," Captain Melby said.

With this realization, Wisconsin now faces an uphill battle, the first steps of which will require lengthy investigations and agency collaboration to identify and target suppliers and strengthen education efforts about the dangers of meth.

"It's everywhere," said Johnson. "People need to realize that methamphetamine is totally surrounding our communities."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, methamphetamine is a stimulant. It gives a user a sense of energy, focused attention and a decreased appetite. But it also damages nerve terminals in the brain and reduces a users ability to experience pleasure without using the drug.