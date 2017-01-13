1/13: Chippewa Valley Roller Girls present: The Game of Bones

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Your local roller derby team has a bout coming up this weekend, and they want to invite you to cheer them on.

The Chippewa Valley Roller Girls are hosting their January bout, The Game of Bones, this Saturday the 14th against the Minnesota Rollergirls Debu-Taunts.

Doors open at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center at 5:30 p.m. and the first whistle is blown at 6:30 p.m. (That's when the action starts)

Audience members can choose to sit in provided bleacher seating, bring in their own chairs for closer seating, or on the floor in suicide seating (must be 18 or older to sit there).

Tickets are $8.00 in advance, which are available at the VFW on Folsom, the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, The Do-Dodge Inn and the VolumeOne store. You can also purchase tickets online by following THIS LINK. Tickets will be $10 at the door, kids 12 and under are free.

Also, coming up later this month, on January 28 is the 7th Annual CVRG Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction. This is an all you can eat event, so for just $8 for adults and $5 for kids (12 and under) you can fill up on spaghetti and garlic bread. Plus there will be a dessert table filled with various sweets.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at the VFW on Folsom Street on Eau Claire's west side.

There will be dozens of silent auction items people can bid on all to benefit the Chippewa Valley Roller Girls.