Update: Suspect charged with Alnahdi's murder had history of violence

Minneapolis, MN (WQOW) -- News 18 is learning more about the man charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in connection with the tragic death of UW-Stout international student Hussain Alnahdi in October.



Minnesota court records show Cullen Osburn has a long history of violence. He was convicted of domestic abuse in November 2010 and June 2011. He was also convicted of felony domestic assault in May 2011 and May 2012.



Osburn's neighbor in Minneapolis said she locks her door now, calling the 27-year-old suspect a troubled man who is prone to violence.



"Since he was young, he's got some issues," the neighbor said. She did not wish to be identified.



Osburn remains in custody at the Hennepin County jail awaiting extradition to Dunn County.



Menomonie (WQOW)- More than two months after the tragic death of Hussain Alnahdi, friends and family could finally get some closure. Cullen Osburn was arrested Thursday and is in custody on felony murder and battery charges.

"There's not a day that's gone by where I haven't thought about it or haven't thought about Hussain," said Zach Holloway, a friend of Alnahdi.

According to the criminal complaint, it all happened outside the Topper's Pizza in downtown Menomonie. It was around 2:00 a.m. on October 30 when a fight broke out between Osburn and Alnahdi. That fight would be the reason for Alnahdi's death just one day later.

The criminal complaint also includes witness statements. Osburn was seen punching Alnahdi twice in the face. Several witnesses said they saw a heated argument and then Alnahdi fall to the ground. He was later airlifted to a nearby hospital. An autopsy lists his cause of death as a traumatic brain injury.

Two days after Alnahdi's death, Osburn called police and said he was scared but wished to fully cooperate with law enforcement. The criminal complaint said he was adamant that the fight was not a result of anyone's race.

"It's closure, but I feel like it doesn't full solve anything. I wish that it just never would have happened," said Blake Spiegel, another friend of Alnahdi's.

"Hopefully justice will be served but there's only so much closure, I guess, you can have from something like that," Holloway said.



In the weeks and months following Alnahdi's passing, an outpouring of grief and support flooded the UW-Stout community in the form of numerous memorial services and constant outreach.

In a statement issued by UW-Stout Friday Chancellor Meyer said the following:

"I want to thank the Menomonie Police Department and Chief Erik Atkinson for tirelessly pursuing the leads that resulted in this arrest. I know that Chief Atkinson and his officers took this case very personally, and they should be commended for pursuing this investigation to this stage.

I also want to thank retired UW-Stout Police Chief Lisa Walter and interim Police Chief Jason Spetz for working very closely with Menomonie police during the investigation.

Finally, I want to thank Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf for her work in charging this suspect and offer whatever assistance she may need to ensure justice prevails in this case.

I hope this arrest brings some measure of peace and comfort to Hussain’s family in Saudi Arabia. They have gone through a living nightmare, and our hearts and prayers continue to go out to them. I also hope that Hussain’s roommates and many friends on campus also feel a sense of closure and relief with the arrest."

The death of Hussain on Oct. 31 from injuries he sustained in downtown Menomonie has affected everyone on campus, especially our international and minority students who expressed concern for their safety.

At the same time, I have witnessed many people reaching out to these concerned students to assure them that they live and study in a safe environment. I hope these efforts to help all students feel safe on campus and in the community continues.

I also think it is worth mentioning that the criminal complaint issued in this case said the suspect “was adamant that the altercation was not a result of anybody’s race.”

Finally, I also want to thank everyone who contacted the Menomonie Police Department with information about the attack, as well as those who contributed to the reward fund administered by the Community Foundation of Dunn County and those who have contributed to the memorial fund established by the Stout University Foundation. Your efforts are truly appreciated.

News 18 also reached out to the Menomonie Police Department and the Dunn County District Attorney's office, both of which declined to comment.

The full criminal complaint can be found below. In it, it states Osburn called police in the days after Hussain Alnahdi's death. He told police he wanted to be interviewed with a lawyer present, but the complaint said immediately after that Osburn disconnected his phone, and up until his arrest, police were unable to locate him.

Menomonie (Menomonie Police Dept. Press Release) – On Thursday, the Dunn County District Attorney, Andrea Nodolf, drafted a criminal complaint charging Cullen M.A. Osburn with felony murder and felony battery, regarding the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi.

Menomonie police would like to thank the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force for assisting them in the apprehension of Osburn.

Additionally, if people have any information relating to the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, please contact Menomonie Police Department Investigator Kelly Pollock at 715-231-8511.

Additionally, if people have any information relating to the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, please contact Menomonie Police Department Investigator Kelly Pollock at 715-231-8511.

