Man dies in Pierce County snowmobile accident

Pierce Co. (Press Release) - On Thursday January 12th, 2017 at approximately 8:29 PM the Pierce County Communications Center was notified of a snowmobile that was struck by a vehicle on US Hwy 10 near Dexter St, in the City Of Prescott. A 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling East Bound on US Hwy 10 and was being operated by a Dustin D. Paulson, 35 YOA from Ellsworth WI. He had a passenger in his vehicle identified as Tonya M. Lyons, 40 YOA from Ellsworth, WI. A 1999 Polaris Indy 440 being operated by a Ronald W. Kirchner, 47 YOA from Ellsworth, WI was attempting to cross US Hwy 10 on the posted snowmobile trail. Mr. Kirchner collided with Mr. Paulson’s vehicle as he was crossing the highway traveling South Bound. Mr. Kirchner was alone on his snowmobile and wearing a helmet.

Mr. Paulson and Ms. Lyons were not injured from the accident. Mr. Kirchner suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Prescott Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and River Falls EMS.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.