Eau Claire church, school collects winter clothing for children in need

Eau Claire (WQOW) – An Eau Claire church and school is turning a family night into an evening of helping those in need.

St. Mark Lutheran Church and School, located off of State Street in Eau Claire, is collecting new or gently used hats, mittens, coats and boots for area children in need. In addition to collecting those items, the school is hosting a family game night for its students and families on Friday night.

Kevin Escher, the president of St. Mark Parent Teacher Partnership, said there many children in our community who do not have the proper outerwear for the winter weather. He said anyone wanting to donate the items can drop them off at St. Mark Lutheran Church and School through January.

St. Mark Lutheran Church and School is a pre through 8th grade school located at 3307 State Street (southeast corner of State & Hamilton).