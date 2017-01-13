Pierce Co. man dead after investigators find high levels of carbon monoxide inside home

Pierce Co. (WQOW) – On Thursday late afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a possible gas leak at an area residence in River Falls Township.

Investigators said it was determined there were high levels of carbon monoxide detected inside the home, and there was not a gas leak. Officers found 80-year-old, John Eisele, unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the initial investigation does not indicate any signs of foul play. The incident remains under investigation.

