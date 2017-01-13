11-year-old suspected in 15 theft cases in Madison and Fitchburg

(WXOW) - Police said an 11-year-old boy from Madison is suspected in 11 theft cases in the city starting on Christmas Eve.

Madison police announced the boy's suspected involvement in the crimes late Friday morning, after Fitchburg police officials announced the same boy is suspected of four theft cases in their jurisdiction. The charges being referred by Fitchburg police include a felony theft charge and a strong armed robbery charge.

The boy was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

Fitchburg police said the boy, along with a 25-year-old man, were arrested January 9 in connection with the crimes. A Madison police news release also said, in some instances, the boy was working with an adult male, identified as his mother's boyfriend.

The man is currently in the Dane County Jail on a parole hold. Madison police say, at times, he acted as a lookout as the child jumped business counters and stole money from cash registers. In the commission of other crimes, the man distracted clerks as the child ventured into employee-only areas of stores to steal items, including credit cards that belong to employees.

The Madison police release notes the boys was taken into custody Wednesday night after he was spotted inside the Walmart on Watts Road in Madison. The boy was the subject of a warning e-mail sent by Madison police to businesses in the department's West District. Police say security noticed the boy was trying to use stolen credit cards to buy things.