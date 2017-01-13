Altoona's Woodman's shows Packers pride with towering soda display

Altoona (WQOW) - While the Packers are getting ready to take on the Cowboys, an Altoona grocery store is making a bold prediction for the green and gold.

A Pepsi salesman came up with the design, using more than 1,400 full cases of various Pepsi products to feature what seems to be Aaron Rodgers holding a Superbowl trophy. He said it took three people between 3 to 4 hours to build. The salesman said they normally do an over-the-top Superbowl display but decided to lay their prediction out on the table early in 2017.

Shoppers at Woodman's said they are optimistic Packers will crush the Cowboys, even with Jordy Nelson out of the picture for Sunday's game. Jerry Halfen, from Eau Claire, said he thinks the Packers should be able to take the win. "I think they should be able to handle it. They have enough depth with that wide receiver, they should be able to do alright,” Halfen said. “I have my fingers crossed they are going to show up for the game. I think if they show up, they'll win.

Roger Weideman, from Abbotsford, agrees. “My prediction is 34-21 rogers is very hot, and the whole team is playing pretty good,” Weideman said. “I think they are going to continue playing like they have been."

The Packers take on the Cowboys Sunday with kick-off at 3:40 p.m.

Altoona (WQOW) - A local grocery giant is stacking up its decor for Sunday's Packers vs. Cowboys game.

Woodman's Markets in Altoona has a display of soda cases, shaped into a football player who is holding a Super Bowl trophy. The designers of the soda display said it took three people and about three hours to construct it.

Tune in tonight to see more of the display and hear from shoppers who stopped by to see the spectacle.