$500k bond set for Arcadia man involved in fatal crash

Trempealeau Co. (WQOW) – An Arcadia man appeared in Trempealeau Circuit County Court on Friday.

A cash bond was set at $500,000 for 30-year-old Josue Cruz Escobar, of Arcadia. Cruz Escobar was involved in a multiple car crash in Trempealeau County on January 1, killing two drivers and injuring several others.

On January 7, Cruz Escobar was charged with the following:

-two counts of felony operating while intoxicated causing death

-two counts of felony operating while intoxicated causing great bodily harm

-two counts of felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license causing death

-two counts of felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license causing great bodily harm

-two counts misdemeanor operating while intoxicated causing injury

Cruz Escobar is currently incarcerated in the Trempealeau County Jail.

Trempealeau Co. (Press Release) -- On January 7, 2017, the Olmstad County Sheriff's Department in Minnesota arrested Josue Cruz Escobar pursuant to a Trempealeau County arrest warrant. He is charged with two count felony operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts felony operating while intoxicated causing great bodily harm, two counts of felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license causing death, two counts felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license causing great bodily harm and two counts misdemeanor operating while intoxicated causing injury.

On Friday, January 13, Cruz Escobar appeared in Trempealeau County Circuit Court. A cash bond was set at $500,000. He is currently incarcerated in the Trempealeau County Jail.

Trempealeau Co. (Press Release) -- Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office (Press Release) – On January 1, 2017, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic crash involving a white 2013 Chrysler 300, driven by Josue Cruz Escobar, 30 years old, from Arcadia, which was traveling southbound on State Road 93, near Knudtson Valley Road, and crossed the center-line striking a gray 2012 Honda Accord, driven by Eric Davidson of Holmen.

The white 2013 Chrysler 300 continued southbound in the northbound lane, striking the 2012 Ford Edge that was also traveling northbound, driven by Joregette Pronschinske of Arcadia. Of the four occupants within the Chrysler 300, Lizabeth Gonzales, 19 years old of Independence, and Leslie Flores, 18 of Independence, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and additional passenger, Jonathan Ochoa, were flown to Mayo-Rochester via Mayo One and Mayo Two in critical condition.

Joregette Pronschinske was transported via ambulance, and John Pronchinske was transported via Medlink Air to Mayo-Eau Claire. Both are in serious but stable conditions. Eric Davidson was transported from the scene via ambulance with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Osseo Police Department, Independence Fire and First Responders, Eleva Fire and First Responders, Arcadia Ambulance, Mayo Gold Cross Ambulance and the Trempealeau County Highway Department.