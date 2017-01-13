Copy-BREAKING: All clear issued at Merrill High School

UPDATE: A Newsline 9 reporter on scene said an all clear message has been issued at the high school.
This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.
------
There is a police presence at Merrill High School as of 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Police and school officials are not releasing any information at this time.
Sources inside the school told Newsline 9 the building has been on lockdown for over an hour.
Newsline 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with WAOW.com for updates.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.