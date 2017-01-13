Copy-BREAKING: All clear issued at Merrill High School

UPDATE: A Newsline 9 reporter on scene said an all clear message has been issued at the high school.

There is a police presence at Merrill High School as of 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police and school officials are not releasing any information at this time.

Sources inside the school told Newsline 9 the building has been on lockdown for over an hour.

