BREAKING: All clear issued at Merrill High School - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

News Alert

Copy-BREAKING: All clear issued at Merrill High School

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: A Newsline 9 reporter on scene said an all clear message has been issued at the high school.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

------

There is a police presence at Merrill High School as of 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police and school officials are not releasing any information at this time.

Sources inside the school told Newsline 9 the building has been on lockdown for over an hour.

Newsline 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with WAOW.com for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.