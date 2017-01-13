Star Tribune names Eau Claire hotel top spot to visit

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's only been open for a few months, but The Oxbow Hotel in downtown Eau Claire is already considered one of the best spots to check out in the region.

The Star Tribune has named it one of the top six spots in the region to visit in 2017. Nick Meyer, one of the owners of The Oxbow Hotel, said they were excited to get that news and hopes it brings in more business from the Twin Cities, but that's not to say things have been slow so far.

Meyer said when they opened the hotel and restaurant, The Lakely, which is attached to it, the goal was to give guests a real taste of the city. "There are a lot of great places to stay in Eau Claire, but there had never been a truly unique boutique experience that was crafted around a sense of place, of what it meant to be in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley."

Meyer said having Justin Vernon, the frontman of Bon Iver, as one of the owners also helps when it comes to drumming up interest in the hotel. But, he believes the atmosphere is really what brings people back. Meyer said he expects the hotel will get even more popular when the weather gets nice and people can take advantage of the bikes and kayaks they have for rent.