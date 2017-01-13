Eau Claire restaurant promotes struggling competitor

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire restaurant steps up to help another in the business after hearing about hard times at Mike's Cheese Shack.

Mike's Cheese Shack opened on Water St. in March of 2015. The owner, Mike Whiteside, said business has been up and down since his restaurant opened. Mike's Cheese Shack serves until 2 a.m., so Whiteside said he typically has a good college crowd, but what is hurting business is not having consistent lunchtime customers. He added in this cold Wisconsin weather, not as many people seem eager to go out to eat.

"It seems like this building in particular has had a lot of turnover in this location," Whiteside said. "We are trying to stay away from the come in, set up, tear down and get out of there model. I really don't want to close this place. I'd like to keep it open for years and years."

Whiteside mentioned on Facebook his business was struggling, so Bug Eyed Betty's took action, encouraging its Facebook followers to support Mike's Cheese Shack before it became too late. Bug Eyed Betty's told its customers if they visit Mike's Wednesday through this upcoming Sunday, their receipts are worth $5 off the next Bug Eyed Betty's bill.

"Local businesses are what makes Eau Claire unique," Bug Eyed Betty's owner Jordan Hedrington said. "It is part of the character. When we see that somebody is struggling, we help out. That's what we do."

Mike's Cheese Shack said the lunch business has quadrupled since the Facebook post.

"It brought tears to my eyes," Whiteside said. "Ultimately, I am just trying to generate some more cheesy business here in Eau Claire with my friends and family and the locals around town."

Whiteside said he has been selling cheese curds for 17 years. He originally worked for UniRail when it transferred to Indiana. Once he realized there were no cheese curds there, his family started a concession business. Whiteside said as a North High School graduate, he wanted to open a restaurant in his home town.

This is not the first time Hedrington has reached out to help fellow restaurant owners. When Guppy's Pizza on Water St. was struggling, he encouraged Betty's Facebook followers to go support them as well.