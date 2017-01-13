City of Eau Claire still owed money from Trump, Clinton campaigns

City officials in Eau Claire are thinking up new ways to get paid by political visitors after they were left to cover the cost of 2 Presidential campaign stops last year.



City Manager Dale Peters told News 18 that combined Hillary Clinton's team and Donald Trump's team owe the city thousands of dollars for stops they made in Eau Claire in April 2016. Clinton owes nearly $7,000 after her visit to the Lismore Hotel and Trump more than $47,000 after his rally at Memorial High School that same day.



Much of the cost stems from law enforcement presence and Peters said the huge difference between the totals is because a lot more work had to be done to prepare Memorial for an event of that magnitude.



Now, city officials are brainstorming new payment policies for the future since Eau Claire seems to be a popular political stop.



"Going forward, we are exploring other possibilities or avenues that would allow us to have more ability to collect reimbursement for these expenses for the next round of campaigns," Peters said.



"When it comes to National campaigns, there's a ton of moving parts and different Federal agencies that everyone's trying to work with," Jason Jon Anderson, the Assistant Director of Conferences and Event Production at UW-Eau Claire, explained, "and no one's entirely sure who to send that bill to at the end of it."



That's why at UWEC, political candidates have to pay up ahead of time. Anderson said the doors are not unlocked until the university gets paid. He said Trump and Bernie Sanders, who both hosted rallies at Zorn Arena last year, paid in full prior to their respective events.



The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has a similar policy. They told Ted Cruz's campaign how much they would charge for security before his stop at Eau Claire's Florian Gardens in April and received a check a few weeks later.



"Met with their folks ahead of time, went through the details, submitted the bill and within 6 weeks we were paid by the campaign itself," Captain Dan Bresina said.



Peters also told News 18 that the unpaid bills, totaling just over $54,000, won't bankrupt the city, but that money does come out of the police department's general operating budget. Peters wants to make sure the officers are compensated for the long hours they put in keeping both the candidates and their supporters safe.