Loyalty tested in one town by Packers-Cowboys game

Burlington (WQOW) -- Not everyone in Wisconsin will be rooting for the Packers when they face the Cowboys in the playoffs on Sunday.



In fact, there's one small town where loyalties will be truly tested: Burlington, the home town of Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.



Romo graduated from Burlington High School in 1998. He's enshrined at Fred's, a local burger joint, where people are torn about Sunday.



"We want to see him do well but I think everyone wants the Packers to win, so if Tony can score a lot of points but the Packers could win that would probably be the best case scenario," Ben Madson told WISN.



Romo comes back to Burlington every summer for camp. He also donates to local charities in his hometown.