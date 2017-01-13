Wisconsin cockatoo cheering on Packers this weekend

Custer, WI (WQOW) -- Is it possible that the Packers biggest fan has feathers?

Barnie the bird is a 19-year-old cockatoo that has been cheering on the Green and Gold for more than a decade. If you walk into his barn in Custer, you'll hear him yelling the famous words, “Go Pack Go!”.

“Ever since he was born he was a Packers fan,” handler Lenny Pliska said. “He told me the other day, he says, the Packers are going all the way, all the way to the Super Bowl.”

Besides cheering on the team, Barnie can also throw a ball, just like his favorite player Aaron Rodgers.