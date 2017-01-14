PSC removed climate change language from website

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- State utility regulators removed climate change language from their website months before environmental officials altered global warming language on their own site.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2j8WPp6 ) that the Public Service Commission eliminated a web page about global warming sometime after May 1 of last year. The Department of Natural Resources removed language from its website last month that stated human activity is causing climate change. Republicans control both agencies.

The PSC's global warming page described ways to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and linked to Gov. Jim Doyle's global warming task force report. The DNR has removed that report from its site.

A PSC spokeswoman Elise Nelson says the page was recommended for removal in 2014 along with 98 other pages as part of a long-term website cleanup.