UPDATE: House fire on Germania Street ruled as accidental, ECFD say

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The cause of a fire that destroyed an Eau Claire home two weeks ago is being ruled accidental.

Eau Claire fire officials said their investigation shows the Germania Street fire likely started in a wall, and they cannot rule out an electrical failure as a cause. The January 14th fire destroyed the building, with damage put at more than $109,000. Three people escaped without injury, but two cats died in the blaze.

Eau Claire Fire Department (Press Release) -- Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Germania Street that went to a second alarm.



On arrivals, crews found heavy fire showing on three sides of the structure. The main body of fire was knocked down, however numerous hotspots with in the walls and ceiling forced crews to remain on scene for several hours .



Several occupants were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is assisting with their needs. No injuries were reported .



The fire is now under investigation by the ECFD. More information will be released as it becomes available.

