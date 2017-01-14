Eau Claire event designed to keep outdoor enthusiasts safe

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Snowboarding and sledding are two winter traditions meant to keep people entertained during the cold winter months, but the Eau Claire Fire Department is reminding you to keep safety in mind on the hills.



That's why they teamed up with Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Saturday at Pinehurst Park to host a winter safety day.



It was meant to help teach children and parents safety techniques on the hill, like wearing a helmet.



Brian Phillips with the fire department said people are injured too often at Pinehurst Park, so they hope a planned visit like Saturday's will help keep them from needing to come back for emergencies in the future.



"When your kids are out enjoying themselves on the hill, make sure there is some supervision," Phillips said. "Ultimately, if they are going to be out here supervised or unsupervised, to look at safety first and wear proper safety equipment."



