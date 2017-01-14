Augusta man's life changed thanks to service dog donation

Bloomer (WQOW) - They are often referred to as man's best friend, but for our veterans, service dogs can be a life changing necessity.



Lucas Solie of Augusta served in the military from 2003 to 2015, and thanks to the donation of a fellow veteran, he is now living with a German Shepherd named Echo.



Solie was recommended through the AMVETS program, and Saturday a ceremony was held at the veteran's clubhouse in Bloomer honoring Solie and his new dog.



Echo is about half way through service-dog training, but already Solie said his life has been changed by his new companion.



"I don't know if I can put it into words to be honest with you," Solie said. "Getting Echo has really opened doors to my life that I didn't have before. She gave me back the purpose that I lost leaving the military"



The dog's trainer said the animal is important because it provides love and support at all hours of the day, even when other people aren't around to help.