Wisconsin grocery chain gears up for the Packers game

La Crosse (WXOW) -- It's been a long week for Packer fans, counting down the minutes until the Green and Gold continue their playoff run against Dallas. But a successful Packers season isn't just good for Cheeseheads, some Wisconsin grocery stores have seen a boost in business because of the Pack.



Festival Foods in La Crosse said during the season, it's seen an increase in sales of party platters, meat, cheese and, of course, beer.



Managers said because Festival Foods is a Wisconsin-only grocery store, they strive to cater to their customers that love the Green and Gold.



"We definitely see an increase in sales," Kristie Hemmersbach said. "People coming in to get party foods, taco dip trays, snacky type stuff, vegetable trays. And then treats and sweet sides, like cupcakes and cookies and things like that."



Kick-off for Sunday's game is at 3:40 p.m.