Supporters of Affordable Care Act rally in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With less than one week to inauguration day, the battle about the future of the Affordable Care Act is heating up around the country, and right here in Eau Claire.

Sunday, more than 100 supporters of Obamacare from around Western Wisconsin gathered on the front steps of the United States Federal Building in Eau Claire in solidarity of the health care plan. It was one of several rallies being held nationwide Sunday.



Participants included Representative Dana Wachs, a number of citizens who say they have benefited from the insurance, and some people from the medical field like Lanna Laird who has worked as a nurse for more than 50 years. She, and other people News 18 talked to, said they are afraid new leadership in Washington will mean the repeal of Obamacare, even without another plan in place.



"I do have relatives that did not have healthcare until this act came in," Laird said. "So, I just think it is very important that as they go forward, make changes, improve it, but don't take it away until there is something to replace it."



Many Republicans have stood strong against Obamacare, including Representative Sean Duffy, who earlier this week told News 18 that the plan is not working because healthcare costs continue to rise for people.