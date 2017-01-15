Two people still on the run after high speed chase to Tomah

Tomah (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol, along with the Tomah Police Department, is looking for 2 people they say ran off after a high speed chase Sunday morning.



According to the State Patrol, Troopers from the Eau Claire Post tried to stop a white 2017 Buick Encore for driving 110 MPH on I-94 near Black River Falls. They say the driver pulled into a rest area as if they were going to stop, but drove off and continued heading East on I-94.



The chase ended in Tomah, after Troopers from the Tomah Post laid down tire spikes. The vehicle exited I-94 onto USH 12 at Tomah and crashed into a snow bank. The 3 males inside the vehicle ran away from the scene.

According to the Tomah Police Department, the suspects ran towards the Econo Lodge, but before the third could get inside the hotel he was tackled and arrested by Officer Brennon Scallon. Officer Scallon did injure his hand during the arrest and was treated at Tomah Memorial Hospital.



Authorities say the 2 other suspects ran through the hotel and couldn't be found. The State Patrol says they could have gotten into another vehicle and left the area. The Tomah PD says they're looking for 2 black men, about 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with short hair.



Officers recovered a pistol and ski masks from the abandoned vehicle.



Officials say the suspect in custody at the Monroe County Jail is a juvenile, but he hasn't been positively identified yet. The Chicago Police Department is assisting.



The Tomah Police Department is currently investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Tomah Police Department (608-374-7400) and/or the Wisconsin State Patrol (608-374-0512).