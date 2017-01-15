High speed chase through Osseo leads to drug arrest

Osseo (WQOW) -- The Osseo Police Department arrested a woman over the weekend after they found her drugs in a car officers chased through town.



According to a press release from the department, officers spotted a vehicle speeding on Thomas Street at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. They tried pulling the driver over on Rose Lane, but the suspect vehicle sped up and drove away.



Eventually officers turned on the squad's sirens, but the driver would not stop, turned onto US Hwy 10 and even blew through a stop sign. The Osseo PD says the chase reached up to 100 MPH leaving city limits.



The pursuit continued on US Hwy 10 into Jackson County, but when the suspect vehicle tried turning onto County Road 'G' it crashed into a snowbank due to road conditions.



Officers took the male driver and the female passenger into custody without incident. The driver was charged with felony fleeing and was issued several traffic citations. The passenger was eventually released with no charges.



When authorities searched the vehicle, they found a purse with 20 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of marijuana wax and marijuana paraphernalia. The Osseo Police Department says some of the marijuana was packaged for individual sale.



The purse belonged to a woman who had been in the vehicle prior to the chase. She was contacted by the police and admitted to possessing the drugs. The woman was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.



The Osseo Police Department hasn't released the names of the people involved due to the ongoing investigation.



