Packers win in dramatic fashion, local fans celebrate

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fifty years ago Sunday, the Green Bay Packers were celebrating a victory in Super Bowl I. Fast forward 50 years, and fans are celebrating a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and a trip to Atlanta for the NFC Championship game.



Packer backers filled area bars, like the Local Lounge to take in the game with friends and family.

They say the season got off to a slow start because of injuries and poor play, but they're happy with the way things ended up in the regular season, and during Sunday's win over Dallas.

Still, they're surprised the Packers were able to come back from a 4-6 start to even make the playoffs, nonetheless make it to the title game.



"The season to me has been a typical Packers season," said Brandon Mondlock. "We struggled at times, but then eventually we get back where we're supposed to be. We're always a playoff team, so to me its just been typical. Even though we had our losing streak we still had to run the table and we did exactly what we said we were going to do."

Next up, the Packers take on the Falcons in Atlanta at 2:05, Sunday Jan. 22.