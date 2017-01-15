Eau Claire's Kyle Stelter Coaches Long Snappers to Success

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- A key, and often overlooked, piece of every special teams unit is the long snapper. From punts, to field goals, and extra points, its the long snapper's job to get the ball in the hands of kickers and punters with good placement. And one local man is leading the charge to perfect that position.

Kyle Stelter, founder and owner of Special Teams University, is a Professional Long Snapping Coach. He began his journey to Special Teams in his Senior year at Osceola High School, where he was taught the basics of the position to help him make a college roster. After starting for two years at UW-River Falls, Stelter noticed a lot of teams struggled at the specialist positions, and wanted to help their players make it to the next level.

"I played at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and I started coaching as soon as I was done playing there," Stelter explains, "I started locally with one guy and since then it's kind of just grown. When I first started I didn't travel anywhere. I had one kid reach out to me from Texas and said, 'Hey, can I fly up there and do a lesson?' And we hooked up, brought him up here and had a great lesson. Word of mouth spread, and now I travel to Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, and Alabama."

Stelter prefers individual lessons over general camps, and focuses more on the fixing the mechanics of the snapper's movement.

"Alot of guys will just focus on just doing it, getting the result," says Coach Stelter, "If it spirals and it gets there, it's good. I'm never really happy with the result. I teach kids how to grip and release the ball, to how I teach them how to be in a stance. There's always something we can push to improve on."

"There's a one-on-one, he's going to tailor everything to your drills and that's the kind of thing you're looking for," says Zac Triner, one of Stelter's students, "Especially as a specialist, where you might not get as much attention or exposure as you want, so he takes his time, he learns what we're doing wrong, what we're doing right, and hones in on that, and I think that's important."

But Stelter also knows that the art of long snapping is much more than just the snap itself.

"Athleticism is a huge thing with what the NFL is looking for," he says, "If you're not an athlete, they're not even going to look at you. If you can snap, block, cover, tackle, make a that's what they want."

"Once the snap is over, you've got to get down the field," explains Triner, "You have guys that want to hold you up that want to make sure you're the last guy down there. When I was originally starting out there, it was my feet, my knees, my hips and everything up to my ears, and I was a little overwhelmed at first, and then once you boil it down, for me, it's neck position, hand position, and the follow through, that's kind of the only thing that I would focus on from there but as you continue to do it, continue to do it, those components fall into place."

Technique and process analysis are one thing, but success is another. And Stelter's snappers have had plenty of success.

"Last year I helped 5 backup long snappers take over the starting roles at division 1 schools," explains Stelter, "They weren't considered good enough to be a starter, they reached out to me, we changed things, and then they took over, some of them were midseason. I work with Division 3, Division 2, I work with high school guys, I have a 5th grader here in town that I work with, so really, it ranges. This year I have a handful of guys that will get NFL opportunities, Zach is one of them that got signed to a contract."

"Last week I signed with the Jets so I'm on their roster in a reserve spot." says Triner, "The biggest thing for long snapping is getting that foot in the door, and hopefully it's just a building block process from there."

But the biggest thing that Stelter wants to focus on moving forward? Growing interest for the position in Eau Claire.

"I have a lot of guys that fly in, not alot of local guys, so I'd like to grow it locally, I'd like Eau Claire to be kind of a hub for great long snappers," he says, "It's not the sexiest position in the world, you're not in the front page of the newspaper alot, but at the same time, if you have a reliable long snapper, if you are a reliable long snapper, you can make it pretty far."

For more information on Special Team University, you can find a link to their website under "More Information."