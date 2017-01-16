La Farge company to go nationwide

La Farge (WXOW) - The largest La Farge-based co-op of organic farmers in the country is planning to create a joint venture with one of the nation's largest dairy processors in order to put its dairy products in as many as 140,000 more stores nationwide.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Organic Valley, founded by CEO George Siemon among other farmers in 1988, is coming off its second billion-dollar year. The company is joining with Dallas-based Dean Foods in a 50-50 pact beginning this year under the Organic Valley brand label.

The joint venture is projected to expand Organic Valley products nationwide from just grocery stores to also drugstores, convenience stores and discount outlets.

Former Dean vice president Greg Schwarz will be coming aboard as general manager of the venture.