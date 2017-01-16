Position cuts, mission shift lead to scaled-back Wisconsin DNR

Madison (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker promised to reshape the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources before he took office, and he has.

Now more even changes could be in store as Walker and his fellow Republicans continue to push the agency further toward what the governor has called a customer service foundation.

The last six years have seen Walker and GOP legislators cut dozens of DNR positions, ease industry regulations, back off chronic wasting disease control, eliminate state support for state parks and restrict land purchases. Now they're mulling splitting the DNR into two agencies, raising state park access fees and raising hunting and fishing fees.

Critics say the agency's being diminished.

Agency officials and the Walker administration say the DNR is protecting the environment and enhancing resources while becoming more customer-friendly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.