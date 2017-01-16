NEW INFORMATION: Cause of explosion may never be known, police say

Rice Lake (WQOW) - As investigators sift through the rubble of an apartment building in Rice Lake, Rice Lake Police Chief Steven Roux said they may never know what caused Sunday night's explosion.

The building was destroyed, and on Tuesday, police said they are confident Joseph Zunker caused the explosion and subsequent fire. Police found Zunker's body in the rubble.

News 18 reported Zunker was a registered sex offender, released in 2014. Zunker called police late Sunday night, claiming he had a bomb and was going to blow himself up. Police were able to evacuate all other tenants before the blast. They're now being helped by the American Red Cross. Roux said the apartment building was valued at $224,100.

Rice Lake (WQOW) - Rice Lake Police Officers responded to a Main Street apartment building in Rice Lake after receiving a bomb threat just after 11 Sunday night.

Police said they heard a man yelling and moved quickly to get other tenants to safety. Captain Tracy Hom with the Rice Lake Police Department said the dispatch center received a call from a disgruntled person, stating that he was going to “blow himself up.” The explosion happened shortly after officers arrived and evacuated the complex.

Heather Wilkins lives nearby the apartment complex and was forced to evacuate her home. “It sounded like a gunshot type of boom, like a bang," Wilkins said.

With police assistance, Wilkins returned home once to save her animals. “When I got to the house, it is completely smokey, and it smelled like gas,” Wilkins said. “We've been out here in the vehicle since 11:30 last night."

With no place to go, Wilkins watched the fire destroy the building for almost eight hours. “I was worried people were stuck, like people I knew. I didn't want anyone stuck in there.”

Authorities said a resident was hurt while trying to leave, and an officer was hit in the eye by flying glass. “It's a sad situation,” Wilkins said.

Police said the man, who made the threat, 44-year-old Joseph Zunker, caused the explosion. People who knew him, including the owner of the apartment complex, Alan Sykes, said they were shocked and did not know why he did it. “Why he would have done it? I have no idea,” Sykes said. “He told me on Thursday he had a job interview and that was probably going to go well. There was no sign that anything was bothering him, but people are people.”

Zunker's body was found in the rubble. He was a registered sex offender and was released back into the community in mid-July 2014. News 18 reported Zunker was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 2002. “We do not know what was going through his mind,” Hom said.

Now torn down, the apartment building is a complete loss, and Rice Lake residents are left picking up the pieces. “I'm sorry for the people who lost their items and pictures and things like that. The rest of us will recover,” Sykes said.

The American Red Cross is helping those who lost their homes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WQOW News 18 online and on-air for the latest updates.