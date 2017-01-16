WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Icy roads expected in the Eau Claire area, much of Wisconsin

NOTICE: Travel could be dangerous ("red" light conditions) in some areas!

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Plan ahead! Travel has become very difficult and dangerous across western Wisconsin due to freezing rain and a wintry mix passing through the region Monday evening, which will transition to snow by Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday. A mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin. By Monday evening, many roads were already covered in ice and they could become more slippery with a coating of snow.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists said a surface low will pass over the Midwest Monday evening and early Tuesday, producing widespread precipitation. Because the air aloft will be just above freezing for a period of time, a large portion of the precipitation in the Eau Claire area and most of Wisconsin Monday evening will fall as freezing rain and sleet. Monday overnight, with sub-freezing air aloft, most of the precipitation in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin will fall as snow.

Eau Claire Police said Monday night officers had responded to over twenty slide ins. Wisconsin State Patrol said crews in Eau Claire had responded to 46 slide ins and 15 crashes.

