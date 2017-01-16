Pierce Co. crash leaves one person with critical injuries

Pierce Co. (WQOW) – On Wednesday, shortly before 1 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a car crash on Highway 63, at 690th Street near Ellsworth.

In a press release, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said two cars were involved in the crash. They said a Chevrolet Impala lost control on Highway 63 and crossed into the northbound lane, where it was hit by an on-coming GMC Sierra pick-up truck and trailer.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the Chevrolet Impala had critical injuries and was airlifted from the scene. They said a passenger of that car had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office said the driver and its passengers in the GMC pick-up truck had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Pierce Co. (Press Release) – On Wednesday January 11, 2017, a crash occurred on US 63 SB at US 63 at 690th Street in Pierce County near Ellsworth. Assisting agencies included Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and Ellsworth Fire Department and EMS. The crash involved 2 injuries. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last pages.

On Wednesday January 11, 2017 at approximately 12:43 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a report of a two vehicle crash with injury and road blockage on US 63 at 690th Street in Pierce County. A southbound Chevrolet Impala lost control on US 63 and crossed into the northbound lane, where it was struck by a GMC Sierra pick-up truck and trailer.

The driver of the Impala suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene. A passenger of that vehicle was transported by ambulance with minor injuries. The occupants of the GMC pick-up had non-life threatening injuries. US 63 was closed and an alternate route was used.

