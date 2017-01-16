Divorce rates increase in January

La Crosse (WXOW) - The winter apparently takes its toll on married couples. Tom Ledoux, PsyD., Gundersen Behavioral Health psychologist, discussed tips for struggling married couples in this week's Medical Monday segment.



Research shows divorce filings jump by one-third in January. Divorce filings surge in January as people decide to start their New Year with a clean slate, helped by a stressful holiday period and, perhaps, even more stressful in-laws, experts say, with family lawyers reporting a rise of nearly one-third in business in the New Year.